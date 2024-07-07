Part of building classified as 'most dangerous' collapses in Thane; no one hurt

Thane, Jul 7 (PTI) A portion of a three-storey building collapsed on Sunday morning on Kawda Lane in Thane, though no one was injured in the incident as the structure was unoccupied, a civic official said.

Some parts of the 90-year-old building, which the Thane Municipal Corporation had classified as C-1 or 'most dangerous', came crashing down at 10:18am, he said.

"No one was injured in the incident. Firemen and civic personnel removed the debris and pulled down some other parts of the structure whose condition was precarious. Engineers will assess the standing portion and take a call on its future," TMC regional disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi informed. PTI COR BNM