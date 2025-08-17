Part of building staircase collapses in south Mumbai; efforts underway to rescue stranded residents

Mumbai, Aug 17 (PTI) A portion of the staircase of a two-storey building collapsed in south Mumbai on Sunday evening, leaving some people stranded on an upper floor, officials said.

The incident was reported at 7.43 pm from a building located on Prabhu Gully, Chirabazar, near the Marine Lines station, a civic official said.

Teams from the fire brigade, police, 108 ambulance service and ward staff rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation, he said.

“As per the initial information received from the caller, some persons are stranded on the second floor. Efforts are underway to bring them down safely,” the official added.

Details about casualties or injuries were not immediately available.

Mumbai has been experiencing heavy rains over the past few days. PTI KK NR