Part of ceiling slab collapses in electrical transformer room; no injuries

Thane, Oct 13 (PTI) A part of the ceiling slab of an electrical transformer room of an industrial estate collapsed in Maharashtra’s Thane city in the early hours of Friday, a civic official said.

No one was injured in the incident that took place around 3 am in the Teen Haath Naka area, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane civic body.

Local firemen and a team from the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) reached the spot and pulled down the remaining part of the slab, which was in dangerous condition, he said.

The rest of the cabin, built nearly 15 years ago, is also in a dangerous condition and civic officials will take a call about it on Friday, the official said. PTI COR NR