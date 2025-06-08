Part of century-old building in Kolkata collapses, one injured

Kolkata, Jun 8 (PTI) A portion of an over-a-century-old building in Kolkata's Bowbazar area collapsed on Sunday morning, grievously injuring one person who was engaged in repair work there, police said.

A large part of the third floor of the house situated on Srinath Das Lane in the Bowbazar area crumbled down when five construction workers were present.

"Four of them managed to come out from beneath the rubble, while the other one was rescued later by firefighters who reached there. The injured is under treatment at the Kolkata Medical College and Hospital," a police officer said.

Most of the occupants of the house were tenants, he said.

Personnel from Bowbazar Police Station and Kolkata Police Disaster Management Group also reached the site.