Part of chawl collapses in Thane; all 30 trapped residents rescued

Thane, Nov 16 (PTI) A balcony of a two-storey chawl collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane district, trapping 30 residents who were later rescued, officials said on Sunday.

No one was injured in the incident which took place at 11.36 pm on Saturday at Savalaram Smriti Chawl (row tenement) in the Diva area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

After being alerted, the disaster cell team, police and fire personnel rushed to the spot.

There were 50 to 55 persons staying in the chawl, which has 21 flats, the official said.

"A total of 30 residents were trapped in some flats due to the gallery (balcony) collapse. Our fire brigade personnel safely rescued all of them without any harm," he said.

The civic officials have now declared the structure unsafe.

"Since the chawl is in a dangerous condition, we have evacuated all the flats," Tadvi added. PTI COR GK