Part of earnings from movies will be utilised for society, says Suresh Gopi

Thrissur (Kerala), Jul 4 (PTI) Union Minister Suresh Gopi said on Thursday that he would continue to act in movies, and a part of his earnings would be utilised for the benefit of the people and society.

The actor-turned-politician, who won the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat on a BJP ticket in the general elections this year, also said he would accept money for inaugurating programmes, just like his colleagues in the film industry, and that money would be entirely utilised for societal purposes.

"When I go for any programme, don't think that I will inaugurate it as an MP. I will come as an actor. I will take a salary worthy of that, just like my colleagues take." "I won't take a single paisa from that. It will go to my trust, and I will use it for the purposes I mentioned earlier," the Minister of State for Tourism and Petroleum and Natural Gas said while speaking at a reception organised by the BJP at Engandiyoor in Guruvayoor, which is part of his constituency.

In the general elections, Gopi won with a substantial margin of 74,686 votes from the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency, becoming the first BJP MP from Kerala. PTI TGB TGB KH