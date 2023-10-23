Part of foot overbridge collapses in east Delhi, no casualty reported

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) A foot overbridge has partially collapsed in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar after it was hit by a crane that was being transported on a carriage truck, police said on Monday. No one was injured in the incident.
The incident occurred late on Sunday night when the truck was transporting the crane from the Akshardham temple area to Burari, police said.
According to a report from the Delhi government's public works department (PWD), the road stretch from Akshardham to the Sabhapur Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, including Pusta Road, has already been handed over to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).
A police officer said the crane hit the foot overbridge when the truck reached Pusta Road near Lalita Park, causing the structure to collapse partially.
"The truck driver, Neeraj Kumar (28), could not assess the height of the foot overbridge. Thankfully, there was no one either on the bridge or below it," he said.
The truck dragged the collapsed portion of the overbridge on for a few metres before coming to a halt, the officer added.
Police said a case under the penal provisions related to negligence and rash driving was registered against the truck driver, who was held from the spot.
The PWD report said: "It is to note that the road stretch from Akshardham to Sabhapur Delhi-UP Border, including Pusta Road, has already been handed over to NHAI by superintending engineer (East) last year for development of Delhi-Dehradun National Highway." Thereafter, all the maintenance and construction work on the road stretch is being taken up by the NHAI. The PWD is coordinating with the NHAI for needful action in the matter, the report stated.
It said according to the NHAI project director, a heavy vehicle damaged a portion of the foot overbridge and on inspection, it was found that the road was clear for traffic movement.
