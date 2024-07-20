Part of gallery of Mumbra building collapses, no one hurt

Thane, Jul 20 (PTI) A part of the gallery of a building collapsed in Mumbra in Thane district on Saturday, though no one was injured in the incident, a civic official said.

The incident took place in 25-year-old Kadar Palace building in Kausa at 2pm, Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

"A portion of the third floor gallery measuring 5 feet by 6 feet fell on the second floor. No one was injured. The debris was cleared by RDMC and fire brigade personnel," he said.

The 16-flat building had been categorised by the civic body as 'C2B', which means repairs could be carried out without evacuating residents, Tadvi added. PTI COR BNM