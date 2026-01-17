Part of garden wall collapses in Thane; no injuries

Thane, Jan 17 (PTI) A portion of a wall of a garden collapsed in Maharashtra’s Thane city on Saturday, a civic official said.

Nobody was injured in the incident that occurred at Savitribai Phule Udyan in the Mahatma Phule Nagar area, though the falling debris damaged an autorickshaw, he said.

“A part of the wall measuring nearly five feet in length and ten feet in height suddenly collapsed in the afternoon,” said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the disaster management cell of Thane Municipal Corporation.

Officials from the Public Works Department and civic staff removed the damaged autorickshaw from the spot, he said. PTI COR NR