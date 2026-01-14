Part of 'illegal' building razed in MP village, authorities dismiss reports of operating madrasa or school

Betul (MP), Jan 14 (PTI) The Betul district administration has demolished an illegal portion of a building for not completing formalities, rejecting reports that rumours of a madrasa or a school being operated from the structure prompted the action.

A team led by Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ajit Maravi razed the building's shed constructed with iron sheets in Dhaba village under Bhainsdehi tehsil on Tuesday.

The building's owner, Abdul Naeem, and villagers had complained to Betul Collector Narendra Kumar Suryavanshi against the action.

The collector, however, emphasised that the action followed legal provisions, clarifying that neither a school nor a madrasa was operated in the building.

"The construction (of the building) is completely illegal as a mandatory NOC from the Panchayat was not obtained. The Gram Panchayat had issued three notices to demolish the structure under the Panchayat Raj Act and passed a formal order. If such a large structure is being built, it is essential to follow the rules," Suryavanshi told PTI on Wednesday.

The collector stated that administrative support was requested to remove the encroachment, and it was provided, adding that illegal activities won't be protected.

Naeem said he had constructed the building using his own resources to operate classes from nursery to eighth grade for local children.

According to Naeem, he had submitted an application to the Education Department for permission to operate the school on December 30.

Naeem said he was willing to pay a fine if any violations were committed, but the building should not be demolished under any circumstances. He had threatened to commit suicide if the structure was razed.

Local villagers said a rumour spread that Naeem had built an illegal madrasa and was providing unauthorised education to children.

However, the SDM, Tehsildar, and the Police Station Officer found nothing of the sort during their investigation. Villagers also said that the officials had asked Naeem to obtain an NOC from the Panchayat.

Naeem, however, said he was unaware that a clearance was required from the Panchayat.

He said the Panchayat issued a demolition notice on January 11. However, amid protests by villagers, the Sarpanch hastily issued the NOC for the building.

The collector, meanwhile, said the NOC was written by the Sarpanch, which is not acceptable.

"The NOC should have been signed by the Secretary, as he is the Panchayat's executive," he said.

He emphasised that neither a school nor a madrasa was being operated from the building, and the action followed due to non-compliance with set procedures.

Ramesh alias Sonu Panse, a resident of Dhaba village and a Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) worker, dismissed reports that madrasa-like activities were taking place.

The village has a population of 2,000, including only four Muslim families, he said, adding that locals were against the demolition action as they wanted their children to receive quality education at the local level.

Panse also said that the school was being built with the villagers' consent. PTI COR MAS NSK