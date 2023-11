Thane, Nov 29 (PTI) A part of the newly developed Gaimukh chowpatty (waterfront) here caved in on Wednesday, a civic official said.

Nobody was injured in the incident and the part that has sunk was cordoned off, said chief of the Disaster Management Cell of Thane Municipal Corporation Yasin Tadvi.

The Maharashtra Maritime Board has been carrying out beautification of the chowpatty, he said. PTI COR KRK