Part of old building collapses in Kolkata's Park Street, no casualties

Kolkata, Mar 3 (PTI) A portion of an old building collapsed in central Kolkata's Park Street area on Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident happened around 6.30 am. As the occupants were outside the house at the time, they narrowly escaped the accident.

Residents said the structure, which was over a century old, had become weak, and the February 27 tremors may have contributed to the collapse.

Personnel from the Park Street police station reached the spot following the incident.