Part of protective wall around Thane lake collapses; no one hurt, two vehicles damaged

Thane, Apr 11 (PTI) A portion of a protective wall around a lake in Thane collapsed on Friday, causing damage to two vehicles though no one was hurt, a civic official said.

The incident took place at 6:30am, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

"A part of the wall 20 feet in length and 8 feet in height collapsed, damaging a two-wheeler and an autorickshaw. The area has been barricaded as a precautionary measure. The PWD is inspecting the site further," he said. PTI COR BNM