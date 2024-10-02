Part of railway tracks operated by NTPC blown up in Jharkhand's Sahibganj

Sahibganj, Oct 2 (PTI) Part of a railway line, operated by NTPC for transporting coal, was blown up in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened near Ranga village in Barhet police station area around midnight, they said.

"We have started an investigation," Superintendent of Police of Sahibganj Amit Kumar Singh told PTI.

Criminal gangs are suspected of being involved in the incident, he said.

"The line is not part of the Indian Railway network. It is operated by the NTPC for transporting coal from Godda's Lalmatia to its power station in Farakka in West Bengal," he said.

Around 470 cm of the track was blown up in the explosion, police said. PTI SAN SAN SOM