Part of Rajahmundry Airport's under construction terminal collapses, two injured

Rajahmundry (Andhra Pradesh), Jan 24 (PTI) A 600 sq ft section of the under-construction terminal building at Rajahmundry Airport in East Godavari district collapsed on Friday and two people suffered minor injuries, said an official.

Advertisment

Rajahmundry Airport Director S Gnaneswara Rao stated that the steel structure of the terminal building collapsed due to some technical reasons, which are yet to be determined.

"While erecting the structure, a part of it collapsed, a steel structure. It got bent and fell to the side. It happened around 11 am. Two persons suffered minor injuries... there was nobody near (the terminal) at that time," Rao told PTI, adding that the injured persons were discharged from the hospital.

According to the Airport Director, the roof of the terminal building has not yet been laid, and damage occurred during the erection of the underlying supporting steel structure.

Advertisment

Ruling out sabotage, Rao said that a technical team from Vijayawada is on its way to determine the cause of the collapse, along with a team from the Chennai-based contractor, Renaatus Projects. PTI STH SSK KH