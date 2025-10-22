Part of residential building collapses in Mumbai; 2 senior citizens injured

Mumbai, Oct 22 (PTI) Two elderly persons were injured after a portion of a residential building collapsed in south Mumbai on Wednesday morning, civic officials said.

The incident occurred at Atmaram Building on J S S Road in Chira Bazar area and was reported to the fire brigade at 6.23 am, they said.

A part of the kitchen in a first-floor house collapsed onto the ground floor, an official said.

Two residents -- Thakkarji Gala (75) and Gunvanti Gala (71) -- were injured. Gunvanti Gala was admitted to Bhatia Hospital and was reported to be in a stable condition, the official said.

The fire brigade, police, civic staff and officials of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) were mobilised for rescue work and assistance. PTI KK GK