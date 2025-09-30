Part of residential building collapses in Mumbai; no casualty

Mumbai, Sep 30 (PTI) A portion of the gallery of a two-storey building collapsed in Mumbai's Andheri area on Tuesday morning, officials said.

There was no report of any casualty, they said.

The incident was reported at 11.30 am in P&T Colony on Sahar Airport Road.

"A part of the gallery of the residential structure collapse. No injuries have been reported so far," a civic official said.

Teams of the fire brigade, police, and civic ward staff were immediately mobilised to the site for rescue and safety assessment, the official added. PTI KK GK