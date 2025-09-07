Part of roof collapses in Virar building; 3 residents injured

Palghar, Sep 7 (PTI) Three persons were injured after a section of the roof of the first floor of a building in Virar West in Palghar district collapsed on Sunday, a civic official said.

The incident took place in the early hours of the day at the 40-year-old Shri Ganesh Co-operative Housing Society on Hira Vidyalaya Road in Dongarpada, he said.

"The building is home to 17 families, all of whom have been evacuated following this incident. Of the three injured, the condition of one is serious. Emergency response teams, including the fire brigade, police, and municipal personnel, rushed to the scene immediately," the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) official said.

The structure will now undergo a detailed structural audit, and access to the building has been restricted until further notice, he added.

Police have begun an initial probe to understand the cause of the collapse and to check if there was any kind of negligence, another official said. PTI COR BNM