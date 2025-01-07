Part of SP leader's marriage hall encroaching road in Kannauj demolished by bulldozer

Kannauj (UP), Jan 7 (PTI) A part of a marriage hall belonging to a former district treasurer of Samajwadi Party and which had encroached a road was on Tuesday demolished using a bulldozer, officials said.

A heavy police force including municipal workers were present along with Sadar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ram Kesh during the operation.

According to the SDM, SP leader Cash Khan had constructed a part of the marriage hall in Balapir Mohalla by illegally occupying the road during the party's government. The road was closed by putting a lintel on the road and installing a gate.

The SDM reached the spot in the morning with a heavy police force and ordered demolition of the alleged illegal construction with a JCB machine. Following this, the municipal workers started breaking the wall.

The SDM said notices were given to the SP leader by the Public Works Department (PWD) and the local municipality but he did not remove the encroachment. The Archaeological Department and the Master Plan Office had also sent notices several times regarding the illegal construction.

On November 14, the administration issued a demolition notice to the SP leader and gave three days to remove the encroachment. But Khan took a stay order from a local court, due to which the demolition action stopped.

After the expiry of the stay order, the administration demolished the illegal construction on Tuesday, the SDM said. PTI COR NAV KSS KSS