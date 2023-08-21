Part of temple razed in anti-encroachment drive in east Delhi's Geeta Colony

New Delhi: A portion of a temple in East Delhi's Geeta Colony was demolished on Monday by authorities as part of an ongoing anti-encroachment drive in the city, officials said.

Advertisment

The drive was conducted under the supervision of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Gandhi Nagar amid the deployment of police, a police officer said.

As part of the drive, a 44 square metre-portion of the temple located at Labour Chowk was razed following a proposal of the Public Works Department (PWD) of Delhi government.

"The demolition proposal was already approved by the Delhi government's Religious Committee that looks into all such matters," said a revenue department officer.