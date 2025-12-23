Part-time politician Rahul visited Bihar during elections, left country post poll: Nitin Nabin

Patna, Dec 23 (PTI) BJP's national working president Nitin Nabin on Tuesday termed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a "part-time politician", claiming that he came to Bihar only during elections and left the country once the polls got over.

Nabin, while addressing the party workers here, asserted that the BJP flag will "fly high" in the upcoming assembly polls of West Bengal and Kerala, where "part-time politicians like Rahul Gandhi would be punished by voters".

The 45-year-old BJP leader also alleged that Gandhi "disrespected India" during his recent trip to Germany.

“BJP workers and leaders work 24x7…We are not part-time politicians like Rahul Gandhi. During the assembly elections, he came to Bihar and went abroad once the elections got over. He went to Germany when the parliament sessions were underway, and criticised the Indian government there," he claimed.

Nabin also alleged, "When he (Rahul Gandhi) is in India, he abuses the constitutional bodies like the Election Commission of India. He criticises the Supreme Court. The time has arrived to punish such politicians." Nabin, who took charge of the BJP's national working president on December 15, asserted that the people of Bihar have punished them in the recent assembly elections.

"Our party flag (BJP) will fly high in the upcoming assembly polls of West Bengal and Kerala, where part-time politicians like Rahul Gandhi will be punished," he said.

In a veiled attack on RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Nabin claimed, "One part-time politician, who is not seen in assembly sessions and leaves India when he faces defeat in polls." PTI SUK PKD RBT BDC