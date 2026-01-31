Parth met Sharad Pawar, assured him of commitment to NCP unification: Aide

Pune, Jan 31 (PTI) Parth Pawar, the elder son of late Ajit Pawar, on Saturday met NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and assured him that the NCP was committed to fulfilling his father's wish about the merger of the two rival factions, a close aide claimed.

After the Pawar senior stated in the morning that he was unaware of Sunetra Pawar's planned swearing-in as deputy chief minister of Maharashtra following her husband Ajit Pawar's death in a plane crash, and expressed apprehension that the unification process might face a roadblock, Parth met his grandfather.

"Whatever Pawar saheb said at the press conference is justified. However, I sensed there was some communication gap and felt it should be addressed. Later, Parth reached out to Pawar saheb and spoke to the entire family," said Kiran Gujar, a close aide of the late NCP chief Ajit Pawar and a confidant of the Pawar family in Baramati.

During the discussion, Parth assured that "everyone in Baramati, including the Pawar family, is committed to fulfilling Ajit dada's wish," he said.

Asked about NCP leader Sunil Tatkare dismissing claims that a January 17 meeting between Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit was about the proposed merger, Gujar said Ajit Pawar had briefed him on the outcome of that meeting.

Parth conveyed to Sharad Pawar that they remain committed to fulfilling Ajit Pawar's merger wish, he said. PTI SPK KRK