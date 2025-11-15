Parth Pawar land row: Cong leaders seeks HC-monitored probe

Mumbai, Nov 15 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Vijay Waddetiwar on Saturday demanded a judicial inquiry by a High Court judge into the alleged irregularities in the Pune land deal involving a company linked to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son, Parth Pawar.

The Congress Legislature Party leader has written a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking a "neutral, independent and detailed" investigation, alleging that the government has been "misleading" people on the issue.

He claimed that the action taken against two tehsildars was linked to another matter and not to the disputed land purchase.

"All officials involved in the purchase of watan land must face action," he said, adding that senior officers cannot escape accountability, and the district collector and the sub-divisional officer (SDO) cannot wash their hands of this case.

"The irregularity occurred with the involvement of officers from the Collectorate downwards. In such a situation, how can the Collector be on the inquiry committee?" he questioned.

He demanded that the existing probe panel is a farce, which should be scrapped immediately.

"The government should not shield anyone. The government must order a judicial inquiry under the chairmanship of a High Court judge," the CLP leader added.

The deal has been under scrutiny for the alleged purchase of a prime "Mahar Vatan" land in the Mundhwa area of Pune, reportedly worth Rs 1,800 crore, for Rs 300 crore.

The government has formed an investigation committee even as Ajit Pawar had declared that the deal had been scrapped. PTI MR NSK