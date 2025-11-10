Parth Pawar's firm and his partner are not linked to Bopodi agricultural land case: Police

Pune, Nov 10 (PTI) The firm of Parth Pawar, son of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, his partner, and another person holding the power of attorney had no connection with a case pertaining to an agricultural land in Bopodi area, according to the Pune Police’s Economic Offences Wing.

This case is distinct from the controversial Mundhwa land deal that has triggered a firestorm in Maharashtra politics.

A case was registered at Khadak police station on Friday, clubbing together the Bopodi agricultural land case and the Rs 300-crore Mundhwa land deal, as suspended tehsildar Suryakant Yeole was involved in both matters.

This created the impression that Digvijay Patil, a partner in Parth Pawar's Amadea Enterprises LLP, and PoA-holder Sheetal Tejwani, were also linked to the Bopodi land case, police said.

Apart from Yeole, six others, including Hemant Gavande, Rajendra Vidhvans, Hrushikesh Vidhvans, Mangal Vidhvans, Vidyanand Puranik, and Jayashree Ekbote, were named in the FIR in the Bopodi case.

The FIR states that even though the land in Bopodi belongs to the Agriculture Department, the tehsildar Yeole passed an order which showed the above individuals as owners of the land.

This First Information Report mentioned that Yeole, in collusion with Digvijay Patil and Tejwani, issued an eviction notice to the Botanical Survey of India (BSI), a tenant on the 40-acre controversial Mundhwa land belonging to the government, after Amadea Enterprises executed a sale deed to purchase the land for Rs 300 crore.

Officials stated that Yeole's role in both cases was suspicious, as the orders issued in each were illegal, leading to his suspension.

The Mundhwa land deal came under scrutiny after it emerged that Amadea Enterprises had not paid stamp duty worth Rs 21 crore, and that the land in question belonged to the government and could not have been sold.

An FIR was registered at Bandhan police station in Pimpri Chinchwad against Digvijay Patil, Tejwani, and the sub-registrar who executed the deal. Parth Pawar was not named in the FIR.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Economic Offences) Vivek Masal said Amadea Enterprises, Digvijay Patil, and Tejwani have no links to the Bopodi case.

"The two land matters are distinct but were clubbed into a single FIR because Yeole was the common factor. The role of Yeole, Digvijay Patil, and Tejwani will be investigated only with respect to the Mundhwa land deal, as Yeole had illegally issued the eviction notice to the BSI", he told reporters. PTI SPK NSK