Partha Chatterjee inducted into two committees of West Bengal assembly

Kolkata, Feb 4 (PTI) Former West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee, who was in jail in the teacher recruitment scam, was inducted into two committees of the West Bengal assembly ahead of the budget session.

Chatterjee, the MLA of Behala Paschim, has been inducted into the assembly’s Library Committee and the Standing Committee on Housing, Fire and Emergency Services, and Disaster Management, according to an official notification.

Chatterjee was stripped of his ministerial portfolio and posts in the TMC in July 2022 after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the recruitment scam.

Crores of rupees in cash were found at properties linked to him, leading to the arrest. He was released on bail on November 11 last year.

An official of the assembly secretariat said House rules mandate that every elected member must serve on at least two committees.

"Speaker Biman Banerjee's decision to induct Chatterjee in two committees was in line with established parliamentary procedure, as he continues to be a sitting MLA, and does not amount to any special consideration," he said.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that if Chatterjee was given a place on the treasury bench during the upcoming budget session, it would show that the TMC is not serious about fighting corruption. PTI SUS SOM