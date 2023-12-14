Partially-aided school category to be removed in 4 years, says Kesarkar

Nagpur, Dec 14 (PTI) The category of partially-aided schools will cease to exist in four years, Maharashtra minister Deepak Kesarkar said on the Legislative Council on Thursday.

Advertisment

The state will then have only three categories of schools, namely government, aided and private, he added.

He also said issues of teachers will be resolved, while backlog in the department will be addressed, the state education minister said.

"Of the 10,643 schools eligible for grants, 8,821 have received funds. The remaining 1,822 schools lack necessary documentation," he said. PTI COR BNM BNM