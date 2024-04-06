Partially burnt body of man found, one held for murder

Latur, Apr 6 (PTI) A person has been arrested after the partially burnt body of a 28-year-old man was found in Maharashtra's Latur district while search was on for two more accused, police said on Saturday.

The victim was being forced to work by the accused on a lodge against his wishes after giving him some money in advance, police said.

The body of Sachin Lamture, resident of Nitur village in Nilanga tehsil, was found in Khopegaon village on Friday morning, said an official of Vivekanand police station.

Autopsy revealed that he had been murdered, said an official.

Based on the last dialled call on his mobile phone, suspect Digambar Sabane was arrested, he said.

As per the preliminary probe, Sabane and the two other accused allegedly forced Lamture to work at a lodge on Ausa road after giving him some wages in advance.

When he protested about long working hours, the accused asked for their money back.

The dispute led to Lamture's murder, said inspector Vaijnath Munde, adding that search was on for the other two. PTI COR KRK