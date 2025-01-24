Partially burnt body of woman found in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jan 24 (PTI) The body of a woman, partially charred, was found under a culvert at Medchal near the Outer Ring Road (ORR) on Friday, police said.

Police, who reached the spot after receiving information on Friday afternoon about the presence of the body, said the woman appeared to be aged 25-30 and married.

It is suspected that unidentified persons brought the woman to the location and murdered her. They set the body on fire, possibly with kerosene or petrol, to prevent identification, a police official told reporters.

A probe has been launched into the incident, with forensic personnel trying to collect any clues, he said.

Initially, it is believed to be a murder, and the reasons for the crime and the identity of the culprits will be determined, he added.

The woman had tattoos of 'Srikant' in Telugu and 'Narender' in English on her hand, along with a gold chain, the police official said.

The woman's face had turned dark due to the smoke, and efforts were being made to clean it to help identify her, he added.

No missing person case was reported at the Medchal police station in the past few days, the police official said. PTI SJR SSK SJR SSK KH