Partially burnt body of woman found on farm in Gondia

Gondia, Feb 10 (PTI) The body of a woman, partially charred, was found on a farm in a village in Maharashtra's Gondia district on Monday, police said.

The body of a woman in her mid to late 20s was found in Babai village in Goregaon tehsil in the morning, an official said.

He said the body had been set ablaze and was still burning when the police team reached the spot.

The official said the team doused the flames and carried out the panchnama.

Superintendent of Police Gorakh Bhamre said a probe has been initiated to identify the woman and apprehend the person involved in the crime. PTI COR ARU