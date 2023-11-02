Partially charred body of doctor found in RIMS hostel

Ranchi, Nov 2 (PTI) The partially charred body of a 27-year-old doctor was found in a hostel of Rajendra Institute of Medical College and Hospital (RIMS) here on Thursday, police said.

The body was identified to be that of Madan Kumar, a second year post graduate student of forensic and medicine department, from Namakkal district in Tamil Nadu.

Ranchi senior superintendent of police Chandan Kumar Sinha said that the partially charred body of the doctor was found in the backyard of hostel number-5 in RIMS campus.

"It is yet to be established whether it is a case of suicide or something else. The cause of the death will be known only after the postmortem," he said.

Sinha said, "A team of the Forensic Science Laboratory has inspected the spot and collected evidence to find out the exact cause of the doctor's death. Police are investigating it".

An investigating police officer told PTI that prima facie it seemed that the doctor jumped off the roof of a three-storied hostel building.

The family of the doctor has been informed about the incident, Sinha said.