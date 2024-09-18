Partially-reusable Next Generation Launch Vehicle gets Cabinet nod

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the development of a partially-reusable Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV) with three times the payload capability of ISRO's workhorse Launch Vehicle Mark III. It allocated Rs 8,240 crore for the development of NGLV, three developmental flights, essential facility, programme management and launch campaign.

It will be a significant step towards India's aim of establishing and operating the Bharatiya Antariksh Station and developing capability for Indian crewed landing on the moon by 2040, an official statement said.

NGLV will have three times the payload capability at 1.5 times the cost compared to LVM3, it said, adding that the partially-reusable launch vehicle will provide low-cost access to space.

NGLV will be demonstrated with three development flights.

The government has set a target of 96 months (8 years) for the completion of the development phase.