Participants clash over performing stunts during Bihar Muharram processions

Munger/Sitamarhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Three persons suffered minor injuries in a clash among participants of a Muharram procession over performing stunts in Bihar’s Munger district on Wednesday, a police officer said.

A similar clash was also reported from Sitamarhi during Muharram processions during the day.

Three persons suffered injuries in stone throwing during a clash between two ‘akharas’ (groups) over performing stunts during the Muharram procession near Kharagpur market area, Munger Superintendent of Police Syed Imran Masood said.

“People of two akharas - both part of the procession - clashed with each other over performing stunts. They also pelted each other with stones in which three persons suffered minor injuries,” he told PTI.

Security personnel present there immediately brought the situation under control, the SP said.

“The injured were immediately taken to the hospital. The police are analysing CCTV footage and will register a case against the troublemakers,” he said.

A similar clash between two ‘akharas’ over performing stunts was reported from Sitamarhi district too. However, no one suffered injuries there.

Sitamarhi SP Manoj Kumari Tiwari said, “It was a scuffle between people of two akharas over performing stunts during the Muharram procession near Kiran Chowk. The situation was immediately brought under control.” In Patna’s Samanpura area, someone hit a fridge kept outside a shop damaging it ahead of the Muharram procession.

The Patna district administration said in a statement that the incident had no connection with the event.

“However, the police have registered a case as a preventive measure in this connection,” said the statement.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case against unknown persons for allegedly waving a Palestinian flag during a Muharram procession in Simrahi Bazar area of Bihar’s Supaul district, police said.

“A case has been registered and the matter is being investigated by the district police”, said Supaul Police in a post on X on Wednesday.

This is the third such incident in the last five days in the state. Earlier, similar incidents were reported from Nawada on July 15 and Darbhanga on July 13. PTI COR PKD NN