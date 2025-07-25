Participation of VCs in RSS education meet a 'disgrace' to Kerala: CPI(M)

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 25 (PTI) The participation of five vice chancellors in the education meet organised by RSS-linked ‘Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan’ was a "disgrace" to Kerala, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan said on Friday.

Addressing reporters here, he said the permission given by Kerala Governor and Chancellor Rajendra Arlekar for the VCs to attend the meet which began on Friday at Piravam in Ernakulam, was tantamount to "insulting the state".

All democratic and secular forces in the state should realise the agenda of RSS in holding such a meet and come forward to protest the ‘Sangh Parivar conspiracy.’ The RSS education meet is not an official programme and the VCs should have abstained from the meet which, he alleged, was aimed at religious polarisation.

Govindan said a memorial meeting of late CPI(M) leader and former Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan will be held here on August 1. Various party units will hold similar meetings across the state from August 1 to 10.

He criticised the campaign from certain sections of the media and public platforms describing Achuthanandan as the last Communist who had left the political stage.

“Such campaigns are part of a right-wing mindset,” he said, adding the Communist leader lived for a cause and will live in the hearts of people forever. PTI MVG MVG ROH