Parties affiliated to INDIA bloc stage demo against suspension of Oppn MPs in Parliament

Puducherry, Dec 22 (PTI) Leaders and workers of the Congress, the DMK, the communist parties were among those who held a joint demonstration near here on Friday protesting against suspension of 146 opposition MPs in Parliament who sought a reply from the Centre on security breach on December 13.

The participants raised slogans condemning the central government for "strangulating the voice of the elected representatives".

Senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy who led the demonstration organized by opposition INDIA bloc described the suspension of the MPs as "a clear attempt to strangulate voice of the MPs and mayhem of democracy".

He charged that the safety and security of MPs in Parliament has become a question mark. PTI COR ROH