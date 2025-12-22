Parties aiming to dislodge DMK can join AIADMK combine, says Palaniswami

Salem (Tamil Nadu) Dec 22 (PTI) Political parties with a consensus on dislodging the "anti-people" DMK could join the AIADMK combine, the party's general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Monday.

All like-minded parties opposing the ruling DMK dispensation could join the AIADMK camp, he told reporters here while responding to a question on BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran's invite to actor Vijay-led TVK to join the NDA.

He accused the DMK of "not having the heart to appreciate" the Centre for extending the "100-day work" scheme by another 25 days.

"Did the DMK keep up its poll promise of extending the mandays under this scheme to 150 days? It does not have the heart to appreciate the Centre for extending the duration and needlessly faults the name change," the former Chief Minister said, referring to the VB G RAM G Act.

Palaniswami called upon the state government to provide the Pongal gift hamper along with a cash assistance component of Rs 5,000 to all family ration cardholders.

Earlier, he inaugurated developmental works worth Rs 3.75 crore in Edappadi Assembly constituency in Salem district. PTI JSP JSP ROH