Parties gear up for Nov 30 MCD bypolls as five days remain to file nominations

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) With just five days left before the nomination process for the MCD bypolls concludes, parties are busy selecting candidates and connecting with voters. The nomination exercise for the November 30 bypolls to 12 MCD wards kicked off on Monday with no papers being filed. The polls are likely to see a keen contest between the AAP and the BJP. While the polls serve as an opportunity for AAP to regain lost ground in the MCD, the BJP will look to further strengthen its tally in the 250-member civic body. The Congress will also look to make a mark in the polls.

A senior BJP functionary told PTI that the BJP is expected to release the list of its candidates for all 12 wards in the next few days.

"The candidate selection process is on, and a final discussion involving the state president, general secretary (organisation) and the state co-incharge is to be held for finalising the list. The list would most probably be declared after consultation with the national leadership, by November 8," he added.

The AAP last month appointed in-charges for the 12 wards that go to polls. The names include current MLAs and some former MLAs.

A party functionary said that the meetings to choose candidates will be held in the next couple of days, and the names will be finalised in consultation with the senior leadership.

Kuldeep Kumar, the ward in-charge for Vinod Nagar, told PTI that door-to-door campaigns are ongoing and that activities to strengthen the organisation are underway.

"We are holding jan-samwaad and asking people whether the BJP's four-engine government has fulfilled its promises. There are mounds of garbage across the city. The BJP government has not fulfilled other promises, too," he added.

The Delhi Congress is also likely to finalise its candidates within this week. Anil Bhardwaj, chairman of the media and communications department of the Delhi Congress, told PTI that for every ward, they have a list of seven to eight aspirants. The party last week appointed senior observers and ward in-charges for the 12 wards.

"We had released forms for aspiring candidates, and a huge response was received. For every seat, we have seven to eight aspirants, and the shortlisting process is underway. The senior observers are meeting the probable candidates and seeking a report from them on the work done by them. The process will be completed by tomorrow," he added.

The last date of filing of nominations is November 10, and the scrutiny of papers will take place on November 12. The last date of withdrawal of nomination is November 15.

The BJP held nine of the 12 wards earlier, and AAP councillors represented the remaining three.

The bypolls are being held to choose councillors for Mundka, Shalimar Bagh-B, Ashok Vihar, Chandni Chowk, Chandni Mahal, Dwarka-B, Dichaon Kalan, Naraina, Sangam Vihar-A, Dakshin Puri, Greater Kailash and Vinod Nagar wards.

Rekha Gupta represented the Shalimar Bagh-B ward, and she relinquished it after winning the Assembly polls earlier this year and became Delhi's chief minister.

BJP's Kamaljeet Sehrawat vacated Dwarka-B ward after getting elected as MP from the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat.

The remaining wards were vacated after the sitting councillors from the BJP and AAP became MLAs following the assembly polls in February this year.