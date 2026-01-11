Parties in Maharashtra have nothing to do with ideologies, they need only power: Akbaruddin Owaisi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jan 11 (PTI) Political parties in Maharashtra have abandoned ideology and are interested only in power, AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi said on Sunday, alleging that Muslims and backward communities continue to remain at the bottom despite decades of political support to national leaders.

Addressing a rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in the state's Marathwada region ahead of the January 15 civic body elections, the Telangana MLA criticised both the ruling and opposition parties in Maharashtra.

He said political realignments in Maharashtra had exposed the absence of ideology.

“Earlier, Uddhav Thackeray joined hands with the Congress and Sharad Pawar. Later, Ajit Pawar (of NCP) aligned with the BJP, and the Shiv Sena split, led by Eknath Shinde, tied up with the BJP. There is no ideology left. These parties only want power and have nothing to do with secularism or Hindutva,” he said.

Owaisi said All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) was raising its voice for Muslims while also speaking for Dalits and backward communities. “This country belongs equally to those who wear a cap and cover their face and to those who apply a tilak on their forehead,” he said.

Calling himself both Indian and Muslim, Owaisi said he was proud of his identity but alleged that Muslims were facing atrocities and being pushed into miserable living conditions.

Referring to the backwardness of Muslims, he said the community had supported leaders from former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru to ex-PM Manmohan Singh with the expectation that their areas would develop and poverty would reduce. “Today, Muslims account for the highest number of school dropouts. They are lagging behind in every sector,” he said.

Owaisi alleged that successive governments had ignored Muslims and denied them opportunities in education and employment. “That is why AIMIM is taking the backward classes along and telling the government that our condition is poor,” he said.

He said not only the Maratha community, but the entire Marathwada region is backward. He appealed to the Maratha community and activist Manoj Jarange to unite in the fight against regional backwardness. PTI AW NR