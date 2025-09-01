Thane, Sep 1 (PTI) Some political leaders in Thane on Monday protested the detention of a youth associated with the Shiv Sena (UBT) for allegedly uploading posts targeting the ruling party from a Facebook account operated in the name of deceased BJP corporator Vilas Kamble.

These leaders claimed a post was uploaded even after Chandresh Yadav was detained by Srinagar police, which meant he was innocent.

"The police have detained an innocent man under pressure from the ruling party. Srinagar police station has become a branch of Shiv Sena. Chandresh Yadav is a young boy from a poor family and was unjustly detained and beaten up by the police. When his parents tried to plead his case, they were ignored," former NCP (SP) corporator Amit Saraiyya said at a press conference.

Meanwhile, Kamble's brother Suresh Kamble claimed he was beaten up by Shiv Sena workers when he went to the police station.

Police have not commented on the detention of Yadav and other issues related to the incident so far.