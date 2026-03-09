Parties seek one or two-phase Bengal polls; CEC warns of zero tolerance for violence

Kolkata, Mar 9 (PTI) Several political parties in West Bengal on Monday suggested that the upcoming assembly polls be held in one or two phases, as the Election Commission warned of strict action against any lapse in law and order and asserted zero tolerance towards poll-related violence.

The suggestion on the phases was made during a meeting between the full bench of the Election Commission and representatives of political parties in Kolkata as part of the poll panel's review of preparedness for the forthcoming assembly polls likely to be held in April.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, accompanied by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, met representatives of the TMC, BJP, CPI(M), Congress, AAP, National People's Party and the Forward Bloc, among others.

"A wide range of issues concerning the conduct of elections in the state were discussed. Several parties suggested that the elections be held in one or two phases and assured their cooperation in ensuring that the polls remain peaceful," a senior EC official said.

The parties urged the Commission to take stringent measures to curb intimidation of voters and activities of anti-social elements during the polls.

"They emphasised the need for strong security arrangements, including deployment of Central Armed Police Forces in adequate numbers, to curb violence and ensure that voters can cast their ballots without fear," the official said.

Some parties also raised concerns about the possible use of crude bombs, illegal firearms and the influence of money and muscle power during the elections.

Responding to the concerns, Kumar assured them that elections in India are conducted strictly in accordance with the law and that all necessary steps would be taken to ensure a free, fair and transparent poll in the state.

"The Election Commission has zero tolerance towards violence and intimidation of either electors or election staff. We will not leave any stone unturned in ensuring impartial, transparent and peaceful elections," he said.

Kumar also reiterated that the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls had been conducted in a transparent manner and said Forms 6, 7 and 8 can still be filed for inclusion, deletion or correction of entries.

Later, the Commission held a detailed review meeting with divisional commissioners, commissioners of police, district election officers, superintendents of police and nodal officers of enforcement agencies on various aspects of election preparedness, including law and order, election logistics, EVM management, voter awareness and seizure of illegal inducements.

The Commission directed enforcement agencies to act with complete impartiality and clamp down firmly on all inducement-related activities.

During the review meeting, the CEC warned that any negligence in maintaining law and order or monitoring illegal activities in the run-up to the polls would invite strict action, officials said.

According to officials, Kumar also questioned the absence of a Narcotics Advisory Committee in West Bengal and sought an explanation from the state police.

When Director General (Law and Order) Vineet Goyal attempted to respond, he was asked to ensure immediate corrective steps, they said.

The Commission also pulled up several enforcement agencies, including the excise department, the narcotics authorities, the Airports Authority of India and the Reserve Bank of India, over alleged lapses.

Officials said the excise department was asked to ensure that the production and distribution of intoxicants do not increase in the run-up to the polls and to prevent illegal liquor production in border areas.

The RBI was also asked to keep a strict vigil on financial transactions across districts to ensure that unaccounted cash is not used to influence voters during the election period.

District election officers and superintendents of police from various districts also made presentations on election preparedness and challenges in their jurisdictions, particularly in districts sharing borders with other states and neighbouring countries.

The Commission also directed officials to ensure assured minimum facilities such as ramps, wheelchairs and drinking water at all polling stations for the convenience of voters. PTI SCH SOM NN