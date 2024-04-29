Parties seeking postponement of elections in Anantnag-Rajouri seat due to fear of loss: Abdullah

Srinagar, Apr 29 (PTI) National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Monday claimed that the fear of loss was making some parties seek postponement of elections in Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat.

"There was a massive flood in Kashmir in 2014, the destruction was widespread. We asked to postpone the elections at that time. Did they defer it? What is the compulsion now? "They can see their defeat and because of the fear they want to defer the elections. Let them defer, we will still defeat them," Abdullah told reporters here.

Several political parties and leaders have written to the Election Commission, seeking deferment of the polls in Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat on the grounds of inclement weather affecting the Mughal road that connects South Kashmir to Poonch-Rajouri area - the two regions of the newly-carved out constituency.

Those who have submitted their representation to the EC include Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina, Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari, DPAP candidate Saleem Parray, Peoples Conference leader Imran Reza Ansari and two Independent candidates.

In response to a question, Abdullah said it was the job of the media to tell the people whether the statements made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi were true or false.

"The prime minister is making statements; he has a right to do so. It is your job to check whether his statements are true or false," he said.

On the prime minister asserting that the National Conference "will not raise" the issue of Article 370, Abdullah said, "When the storm will come here, that day they will also know".

On the BJP's claim of crossing the 400-seat mark in the Lok Sabha elections, Abdullah said, "They may win all 543 seats, you are ready for your murder. When you will be stabbed, then you will recall what Farooq Abdullah was saying. If you did not rise to save the Constitution, India will not last. There will be conflict and turmoil everywhere in India." He also hit out at the BJP for claiming credit for the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya.

"You talk about Ram temple construction. Did they construct the Ram Mandir? Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, everyone has contributed to the construction of the Ram temple.

"But it is unfortunate that they claim that it belongs to only them. Like, Allah sent the Quran. It is for everyone, it is not only for Muslims. We Muslims are at fault that we kept the Quran at home but never tried to understand it," he said.

On the Centre's assertion that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has improved after the abrogation of Article 370, the former chief minister said people have been pushed into poverty.

"The situation has improved dramatically, they have improved so much that I do not have words to describe it. We should be thankful to Allah that the edible oil prices are touching the sky, poverty has also risen skywards, and the poor have been crushed by electricity prices.

"Look at the prices of medicines. I am a diabetic. I used to take insulin which used to cost Rs 400, then it went to Rs 700 and now it has gone to Rs 1100. What will a poor person do? Where will he get the money from? And you are saying we are developing," he said.