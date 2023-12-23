Parties stage protests, demand fair probe into death of 3 civilians in Poonch

Srinagar, Dec 23 (PTI) Several parties in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday staged protests and demanded an impartial probe into the death of three civilians after they were allegedly picked up by the Army for questioning in connection with the killing of five soldiers in a terrorist ambush.

Advertisment

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday announced compensation and jobs to the kin of the three civilians who were found dead under suspicious circumstances a day before near the site of an anti-terrorist operation launched after Thursday's ambush in Poonch district.

The deceased -- Safeer Hussain (43), Mohammad Showket (27) and Shabir Ahmad (32) -- were among the eight people reportedly picked up by the Army for questioning after the terrorist attack, officials said.

In a post on X, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah said if the allegations of custodial killings are correct, "this is an unacceptable misuse of force and the protection afforded to security forces" under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act.

Advertisment

"Even asking for a transparent inquiry & punishment for any violations of human rights seems pointless given how those who are found guilty are released scot-free without serving their punishment. This is not the way to remove 'dil ki doori or Dilli se doori'," he said.

He was referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks at a meeting of political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir in June 2021 where he said he wanted to remove the distance between hearts and bring Delhi closer to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

At a press conference at her party office, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti, however, claimed that 15 people were picked up by the Army for questioning, of whom three died, while the remaining were seriously injured.

Advertisment

The former chief minister demanded that the Jammu and Kashmir administration sanction a compensation of Rs 50 lakh each for the families of the three deceased.

"I request the Lieutenant Governor that till the time an inquiry is done into the matter, the three families be provided with a relief of Rs 50 lakh each and the injured admitted to hospitals be provided Rs 5 lakh each. Their families are very poor," she said.

She also referred to a video purportedly showing these men being tortured.

Advertisment

These men were allegedly picked up by the Army as security forces launched a massive search operation after the terrorist ambush.

Five soldiers were killed and two injured when heavily armed terrorists ambushed two Army vehicles at a blind curve at Dhatyar Morh between Dhera Ki Gali and Bufliaz on Thursday. The ambush took place when the security personnel were moving to an ongoing search operation in the general area of Dhera Ki Gali in the Thanamandi-Surankote region.

Meanwhile, scores of activists of the Apni Party led by their Kashmir provincial president Ashraf Mir protested at the party headquarters in the Church Lane area here on Saturday against the civilian deaths.

Advertisment

The protestors tried marching out of their office but were stopped by the police.

"We want justice for the killed civilians. A thorough investigation of the case should be done," Mir told reporters.

The National Conference (NC) Saturday also protested over the same issue.

Advertisment

NC workers shouted slogans demanding authorities to stop the bloodshed of innocents. They, too, were stopped by the police when they tried to march out of their party office.

"NC has always condemned terror. We condemn the killing of five army men. But, we also condemn the killing of innocent civilians. As the government announced NIA inquiry into the killing of army men, an inquiry should also be launched into the killing of civilians," the party's general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar said.

Senior CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami demanded a prompt and impartial inquiry into the mysterious death of the three persons.

"Demanding a fair probe into the 'mysterious' death of three civilians near the encounter spot in Poonch. A prompt & impartial probe is crucial to ascertain the cause of their death," Tarigami said in a post on X.

"Also condemning in no uncertain terms the militant attack in which five soldiers made ultimate sacrifices in the line of duty. My deep condolences to their families," the CPI(M) leader's post added.

People's Conference chief Sajad Lone said the loss of civilian life in Poonch is a grim reminder of the challenges that we still face.

"The last three decades have been dotted with such heinous acts. Non combatants have paid a heavy price. Let truth be told. In some cases there was total denial. In some cases cosmetic condemnation," he said in a statement.

Lone said maybe time has come to have an institutional mechanism to ensure transparency in such cases and punishment as per the law of the land.

"Zero tolerance to terror has to be followed up with zero tolerance towards rogue terror. Our prayers with the families," he added.

Hurriyat Conference led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also called for a thorough investigation into the civilian deaths.

The amalgam, in a statement, said it grieved the loss of precious human lives and condemned bloodshed, which has been taking place for decades in J-K and "continues, with apparently no end in sight".

"The Hurriyat repeatedly advocates exploration of the cliche sounding engagement and talks as the viable peaceful alternative available to resolve issues and put an end to loss of human lives and suffering," it added. PTI SSB SMN