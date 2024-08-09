Parties will lose over 10,000 votes in every constituency if farmers' demands are not met: MLA Kadu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Aug 9 (PTI) Maharashtra MLA and former minister Omprakash alias Bachchu Kadu on Friday warned that political parties would lose 10,000 to 15,000 votes in every constituency in the upcoming state assembly polls if demands of farmers and the poor were not met.

Kadu was speaking during the Prahar Janshakti Party's Aakrosh Morcha here.

"If the government doesn't address our issues, we will reach Shivaji Park (Mumbai) on September 22. We will not stop till the issue of loan waivers for farmers is resolved. If our demands are neglected, we will ensure parties lose 10,000 to 15,000 votes in each (assembly) constituency," he said.

He criticised the government over the budgetary allocations for differently-abled people in the state.

"The government formed a ministry for differently abled people. But they don't even get a 5 per cent allocation in the budget. An MLA gets Rs 1.25 lakh per month for a house and Rs 2.5 lakh (salary) per month, while a differently abled person gets Rs 1,400 per month," Kadu claimed. PTI AW ARU