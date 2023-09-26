Parting ways with BJP is AIADMK’s internal affair, says DMK leader Duraimurugan

Chennai, Sep 26 (PTI) Whether to remain in the BJP alliance or not is purely an internal affair of the AIADMK and his party did not wish to interfere in it, DMK general secretary and Tamil Nadu Minister Duraimurugan said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

When media persons sought his comments on the recent political development in the state, especially the AIADMK, which walked out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance on Monday, he said, “we don’t wish to interfere and express our views.” The Dravidian major called off its ties with the BJP and announced that it will lead a separate alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha poll.

“It's the internal affair of the AIADMK. Whether to join an alliance or not is the party’s stand. That party leaders realised this and took the stance. So, this is AIADMK’s personal matter and we don’t wish to interfere and express our views,” the Minister said.

Asked if there would be realignment of political forces, he replied, “you can speculate.” Following a high-level meeting chaired by the party’s general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami at party headquarters here on Monday, the AIADMK made official its decision to walk out of the saffron party’s alliance. PTI ROH