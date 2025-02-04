'Partisan stand unpardonable', EC tells Delhi poll officials after AAP claims intimidation

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) The Election Commission on Tuesday warned its poll machinery in Delhi that any partisan conduct disturbing a level playing field will be held "unpardonable".

The poll panel's fresh directions to its officials came after AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal approached the EC to raise concerns over alleged intimidation tactics being used in Delhi ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled on Wednesday.

Talking to the media after the meeting, Kejriwal, accompanied by party leader Raghav Chadha, accused the BJP and Delhi Police of engaging in "hooliganism" to create an atmosphere of fear among the voters.

The EC said after the meeting it has reiterated its directions to its officials.

"After meeting the AAP delegation, ECI reiterates that all election officials should continue to work impartially and any partisan conduct disturbing a level playing field will be unpardonable," the EC said in a post on X. PTI NAB ARI