Partition driven by hunger for power, it tore apart soul of our society: Rajasthan Speaker

Jaipur, Aug 14 (PTI) An exhibition was held at the government museum in Ajmer on Thursday to mark the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

The exhibition featured photographs depicting the violence, displacement and suffering endured by lakhs of families, particularly from Sindh, Punjab and Bengal, during India's partition in 1947.

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, who attended the event, turned emotional while recalling the horrors of the time. His voice choked and eyes welled up as he remembered the struggles of displaced families.

"Partition was not just a territorial division, but a deep cultural and social trauma. Sindh was completely separated, while Bengal and Punjab were divided. The partition tore apart the very soul of our society. It was not just about maps," Devnani said.

He held the then political leadership responsible, alleging that the division was driven by a hunger for power. "Those responsible must always be remembered by the society," he added.

Devnani said that civilisations that forget their past risk extinction.

"Today's generation must be told about the pain and sacrifices of partition. Only then will they realise the value of what they have inherited," he said.

He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for institutionalising Partition Horrors Remembrance Day as a mark of tribute to those who lost their lives during the upheaval.

"The dream of Akhand Bharat will become a reality. The words of the national anthem continue to inspire us," he said.

Sharing his own family's journey, Devnani said his parents came to Ajmer after partition, leaving behind everything in Sindh.

"We were landlords and suddenly became refugees. But we did not give up. We sold biscuits and vegetables, did small jobs, studied under street lights, worked hard and progressed," he recalled.

He said the Sindhi community has made significant contributions to the country's economy and are among the highest income tax payers.

"We have always put the nation first and will continue to protect Sanatan values," he added.

The Speaker also announced that a special gallery dedicated to the Partition would be established at the Government Museum in Ajmer.

Several elderly persons also shared tragic stories from their past. Survivors, who witnessed the horrors of partition first-hand, were felicitated at the event.