Partition Horrors Remembrance Day observed by ABVP in Kerala college, leads to clashes with SFI

Kasaragod (Kerala), Aug 14 (PTI) The Kerala governor’s directive to universities in the state to observe Partition Horrors Remembrance Day on August 14 led the RSS-affiliated student wing ABVP to mark the occasion at a college here on Thursday, triggering clashes with the CPI(M)-backed SFI.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) observed the day by putting up posters about it at a government college, following which activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI) turned up in bigger numbers to oppose it.

Both groups clashed with each other, and the posters put up by the ABVP were torn down, according to visuals shown on TV channels.

The police intervened to stop the fight between the two groups.

The SFI also burned an effigy of Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar outside the college campus.

Arlekar had recently issued a circular for the observance of Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in state universities on August 14 on the instructions from the Union Home Ministry, according to the Raj Bhavan.

The Governor, as Chancellor of universities in the state, had issued the directive to the vice chancellors to organise seminars to commemorate the day and to forward the action plans regarding this.

Opposing the directive, the Left government had made it clear that such programmes need not be held in the universities.

The Congress-led UDF opposition had said it would not allow any such programme to be implemented in the state.

Both the Left and the UDF had alleged that the governor's directive was an attempt to divide the people and the nation. PTI HMP HMP KH