Partition most painful incident in India's history, says Chhattisgarh BJP leader

Raipur, Aug 14 (PTI) Senior Chhattisgarh BJP leader Dharamlal Kaushik on Monday said Partition was the most painful incident in India's history.

A party release said he was speaking at a three day multi-media photo exhibition in Bilha in Bilaspur to mark Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

Scores of people lost their near and dear ones and many were uprooted from their native lands during Partition, said Kaushik.

Meanwhile, president of the state Congress' communication department Sushil Anand Shukla said Partition Horrors Remembrance Day programme was to cover the crime of the BJP's forefathers.

"The BJP has been conspiring since the beginning to blame the sins of its ancestors on Mahatma Gandhi and Pandit Nehru. The coalition of Hindu Mahasabha and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) along with the Muslim League, which played the role of an ally in the divide and rule policy of the British, also opposed Gandhiji's movement in the freedom struggle," he alleged.

The Indian Institute of Management Raipur held an an exhibition titled 'Remembering Horrors of Partition', which served as a tribute to resilience and unity in the face of historical challenges.

It stood as a testament to the bravery of those who faced Partition's tribulations while being a solemn reminder of the importance of unity and understanding, the premier institute said in a release.

The South Eastern Central Railways (SECR) held a photo exhibition to mark Partition Horrors Remembrance Day at railway stations in Bilaspur, Champa, Korba, Raigarh, Pendra Road, Manendragarh, Ambikapur, Anuppur, Shahdol and Umaria.

August 14, the day Pakistan gained Independence, was declared Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, or 'Vibhajan Vibhishikha Smriti Diwas', by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2021 as a tribute to those who lost their lives due to Partition and were displaced from their roots. PTI COR BNM BNM