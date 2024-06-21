Partly cloudy sky in Delhi with light rain expected

New Delhi: The national capital witnessed a partly cloudy sky on Friday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 28.4 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season, the Met office said.

According to the India Meteorological Department, thunderstorms accompanied by light rain are likely in some parts of the city later in the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 40 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has predicted some relief from the searing heatwave in the city over the weekend as the sky is likely to remain partly cloudy on Saturday and Sunday.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital was recorded in the "moderate" category with a reading of 157 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Meanwhile, the bodies of more than 50 people from underprivileged backgrounds were recovered around Delhi in the last five days. Police, however, have not confirmed if they died of heat-related causes.