Partly cloudy sky likely in Delhi on Saturday: IMD

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) A partly cloudy sky with minimum temperature likely to be around 25 degrees Celsius has been predicted for Delhi on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. On Friday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 36.1 degrees Celsius, 1.8 notches above normal, the weather office said. It said that the minimum settled at 25.1 degrees Celsius, 1.2 notches above the season's average.

The relative humidity was 79 per cent in the morning and dropped to 54 per cent in the evening, with no rainfall logged in the national capital in the past 24 hours, the IMD said.

The weather department further informed that southwest monsoon has officially withdrawn from Delhi and adjoining regions a day ahead of its usual schedule on Wednesday.

It has forecast a partly cloudy sky for Saturday, with the minimum temperature likely to be around 25 degrees Celsius and the maximum around 35 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) stood at 120 in the "moderate" category at 4 pm, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor" and 401 to 500 "severe."