Partly cloudy sky likely in Delhi on Tuesday: IMD

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) A partly cloudy sky with maximum temperature likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius has been predicted for Delhi on Tuesday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed.

On Monday, the national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 36.1 degrees Celsius, 0.6 degrees above the season's average, it said. The minimum temperature settled at 25.5 degrees Celsius, 0.4 degrees above the season's average, the IMD added.

The IMD has predicted a partly cloudy sky for the city on Tuesday, with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to be around 24 degrees Celsius.

The weather remained mostly dry on Monday in the Delhi-NCR region, with no rainfall logged in the city in the past 24 hours.

The relative humidity oscillated between 69 per cent and 58 per cent during the day, it added.

The air quality was recorded in the 'moderate' category at 4 pm on Monday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 112, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed. According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'. PTI MHS MHS OZ OZ